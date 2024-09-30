The former fiancée of Lana Del Rey's new husband, Jeremy Dufrene, Kelli Welsh, expressed surprise at the news and sent her best wishes to the couple. Dufrene, who got married to Del Rey, 39, on September 26 in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, was engaged to Kelli Welsh. According to The Daily Mail, Welsh and Dufrene were engaged for 12 years before separating in October 2023.

Welsh, 45, told the outlet that although she was shocked to hear about her ex-lover's marriage, she is happy for Dufrene and Del Rey. Welsh said, "I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month. But I am happy for him."

She further added, "He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone. He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing."

She continued, saying that she is thrilled to see him genuinely happy with Del Rey and that she genuinely cares for him as a friend. Welsh added, "He deserves it because he has always been a giver and deserves to have someone give to him."

The 39-year-old Del Rey, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, married Dufrene on Thursday, September 26 in a small ceremony held in Des Allemandes, Louisiana. The singer, accompanied by her father Robert Grant, looked stunning in a flowing white gown as they made their way down the aisle, according to images by the outlet.

Dufrene, who is a captain with Airboat Tours by Arthur, and Del Rey haven't been dating for very long. They got married a few years after the singer of Summertime Sadness first started dating her new partner.

Following one of their nature excursions, Del Rey posted pictures with Dufrene on Facebook for the first time in 2019. She captioned the images, "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours."

Welsh and Dufrene reportedly began dating as teenagers, but they broke up after a year, according to The Daily Mail. After that, Dufrene married Gina his first wife. The couple had three kids together, but their marriage only lasted a year. Years later, in 2011, Dufrene and Welsh eventually reunited. Welsh and Dufrene got engaged the next year, but they never got married.

