Jeremy Renner accuses ex Sonni Pacheco of taking money from their daughter’s trust fund; She calls him a bully

Marvel star Jeremy Renner accused his ex wife Sonni Pacheco of taking money from their daughter’s trust fund and Sonni is calling him a bully. Read on to know more.

Jeremy Renner recently accused his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, of misusing money from their daughter Ava’s trust fund. The 49-year-old Avengers actor filed court documents claiming that Pacheco has taken nearly USD 50,000 from their 7-year-old daughter’s trust fund account in the last two years, People reported. However, his 29-year-old ex has denied his claims. She told Page Six that she is sick of being bullied by Jeremy. She asserted that there is no truth to Renner’s claims.

“'I am sick of being continually bullied, having my name slandered, and the truth muted,” she wrote in an email. However, according to court documents filed by the Marvel actor Renner, who is known for playing the role of Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, Pacheco admitted to using the funds in an email. According to the documents, Renner has stated that the mother of one admitted to transferring funds in a 2019 email to his business manager. She reportedly admitted that she transferred around USD 50,000 from her daughter’s account to her personal account.

Reportedly, transferring funds from Ava’s account to her personal account violated the Court’s orders. Reacting to the allegations, Pacheco mentioned that even though she had transferred the money to her account, she was using it for her daughter only, “The money transfers to my bank were to keep my afloat/provide [the minor] Christmas presents/birthday gift bags and essentials for her bday party – after all my savings were spent on lawyers/child custody evaluator,' Daily Mail reported.

In addition to this, she is also accused of using an additional USD 10000 for property taxes. In the filing, the actor mentioned that his ex-wife was using his daughter’s money for the legal battle. Renner stated that she used USD 20,000 from the trust fund to pay her attorney's fees in August 2019. In response to this, Pacheco stated that Renner’s 'disturbing actions' have caused her financial hardship.

Pacheco had previously accused the actor of shoving a gun in his mouth and threatening to kill her in 2018, TMZ reported. However, we still not know the whole story because she refused to detail the incident further. Renner denied her claims and stated that Pacheco’s accusations were not true and that it should be seen as “another straight-out character assassination made by Ms. Pacheco and her attorney.' She told Page Six that even during the messy legal battle, she is prioritising Ava’s heath amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

She mentioned that her child’s health is very important to her. “Anyone who is a parent knows that the most important thing in the world is their child's health and safety,” she said. “Over the years, it's hard to fathom what I've seen and what people have told me they've seen in regards to Jeremy's disturbing actions while our child is in his care,” she added while speaking about the actor.

Sonni further mentioned that she is struggling to maintain financial stability because of the legal battle against Renner. “These actions have landed me in a position to need to retain legal support, undergo a child custody evaluation, and now have a plan parent coordinator. This is NOT cheap,” she said. She further mentioned that she can’t open up about the 'safety measures' taken to protect her daughter due to a confidentiality agreement Renner made her sign in February. She stated that the agreement is keeping her from refuting these new accusations levelled against her.

'Which leads us to now, the upcoming court case — about me "Misappropriating Avas Funds" and Jeremy seeking to reduce child support. This is coming from a man who… are you still reading this story? If you are, this is the part when I've been muted. Which, honestly really sucks because the rest of it would make your jaw drop,” she told Page Six.

Pacheco also claimed that Renner recently requested to reduce his child support payments from USD 30000 to USD 11000 a month due to the economic effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, Renner has claimed time and again that Pacheco is using his money, which is supposed to be spent on his daughter, to support her lavish lifestyle. Renner and Pacheco welcomed their daughter in 2013 and then exchanged the vows in 2014. However, the marriage did not last long and it ended in 2015. ALSO READ: Batwoman: Ruby Rose quits the DC universe ahead of season 2; Says ‘This was not a decision I made lightly’

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×