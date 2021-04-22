Jeremy Renner announces Marvel’s series Hawkeye has wrapped production: We can’t wait to share it

Jeremy Renner took to his Instagram handle and announced that Marvel’s series Hawkeye has finally finished principal photography. He thanked the entire crew, the stunt team, and the cast.

In a world that’s contracting onto itself with a deadly pandemic, Marvel Cinematic Universe is only expanding even in the form of series. Marvel star Jeremy Renner announced through his Instagram that the series Hawkeye has wrapped principal production. In the times of COVID where performing a menial task has gotten difficult, Marvel with Jeremy and hundreds of cast and crew members have finished the making of their forthcoming series Hawkeye. Jeremy has been portraying the character of Clint Barton since Thor in 2011 and has made a huge impact as the expert marksman from his alter ego’s side.

Marvel has made some of the most successful films in the history of the world and even their digital series are being watched around the globe. Marvel started the new phase post Endgame series debut with Wanda Vision which got universal love and accolades. Next in line was the much-awaited series starring dear friends of Captain America by the name of Bucky and Falcon. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is still running on the OTT platform and has garnered a cult following especially from pushing the action to such an extent.

Another series called Loki will premiere on June 11 with Tom Hiddlestone reprising his infamous villain and joining the cast will be Hollywood legend, Owen Wilson. Marvel has not released the plotline of Hawkeye yet but could reportedly be about Hawkeye becoming a teacher and giving the knowledge of his skills to someone who could take the baton. Another Marvel offering Black Widow has finally arrived at a release date of 9 July 2021.

