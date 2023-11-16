Jeremy Renner celebrates remarkable recovery milestone 10 months after snowplow accident, says, ‘I keep pushing for many reasons’

Jeremy Renner, 52, marks the 10-month anniversary of his recovery journey with a powerful Instagram post. The actor, who survived a harrowing snowplow accident on January 1, showed his newfound motor skills in a video that showed his determination and progress.

Jeremy Renner's strides towards healing

In the video, Renner shares clips of outdoor exercises, including a slow jog, high knees, and a side-to-side shuffle on steep terrain. These activities show significant milestones in his recovery.

ALSO READ: ‘You're a…’: When Chris Evans reacted to Jeremy Renner's brutal injury where he had ‘30 plus’ broken bones

Gratitude for support

Expressing deep appreciation, Renner acknowledges the overwhelming support he has received from family, friends, and fans. In his Instagram caption, he credits this support as his driving force, emphasizing the role of love and encouragement in his recovery journey. The post is flooded with comments praising Renner's progress and offering love and support.

ALSO READ: How did Jeremy Renner lose his hearing in Hawkeye? Know here

A journey of resilience and therapy

Renner opens up about the extensive therapies he has explored since January, including physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips, stem cell and exosome treatments, red light/IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber sessions, and more. The MCU star highlights the importance of mental strength and willpower in his recovery, viewing it as a duty to be exceptional after the accident.

In this post, Renner wrote, "Today marks the day on 10 months of recovery …. First attempt at any of this activity (especially at steep grade) and was brought to tears of joy, hopefulness, and gratitude for all your support along with my family and friends…. I keep pushing for many reasons, but you are my fuel #loveandtitanium"

From the challenges of physical therapy to embracing various treatments, Renner's dedication to healing is evident. As he celebrates the 10-month milestone, Renner's perspective on life has transformed. The actor expresses deep gratitude for the support that has fueled his perseverance, turning a tragic accident into a testament of strength and mental fortitude.

ALSO READ: Is Jeremy Renner married? Looking at Hawkeye star's personal life amid snow plow accident recovery