Jeremy Renner Confesses He Does Not Have The Energy to Take Up Challenging Roles; Here's Why

Jeremy Renner has said that following his injury, now, he does not have the energy for any tough roles that invite him to some challenges. Following an accident with a snow plow that ran him over, Renner suffered from blunt chest trauma in January 2023. During an appearance on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett’s Smartless podcast recently, Renner discussed how he’s tackling future roles.

Why Jeremy Renner is terrified to return to acting?

Jeremy Renner does not want to rush up things though he has made a comeback to acting after the fatal injury from last year. Renner doesn’t “have the energy” to go for some challenging roles following his near-death snowplough accident 18 months ago, adding that he is “very terrified” to act again.

The Oscar-nominated actor said on the Smartless podcast that he was finding acting more difficult than it had been prior to January 2023.

“I just don’t have the energy for it. I don’t have the fuel,” Renner said.

He went on to say that, to play a challenging role, one needs to play it authentically and in a make-believe way. And for that, one has to put all his mind and body to the character and at this moment he can not do that. And with a positive thought only he can make progress and keep growing.

Renner is best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Mission Impossible films, as well as his Oscar-nominated turn in The Hurt Locker.

Jeremy Renner’s mindset about acting now

The star of Mayor of Kingstown has made a return to acting for the filming of Season 3. He admitted feeling "very terrified" about the experience, sharing, that he is still trying to live in reality, he is trying to live. The injury was a big stretch. It was very, very challenging for him mentally to get over that.

Renner further explained that he continues to struggle at times, not taking the process overly seriously. He expressed that the familiarity with his character and the show made it easier to return to the role. However, he acknowledged that taking on a more challenging role, such as playing a character vastly different from himself, would have been impossible at this point.

Renner is next set to star alongside Daniel Craig in Rian Johnson’s third Knives Out film, Wake Up Dead Man, which will be his first film role since the accident. Renner joins Johnson’s whodunit franchise with Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Josh Brolin, Josh O’Connor, and Cailee Spaeny.

