Jeremy Renner dances up a storm amidst schoolgirls & Anil Kapoor post enjoying cricket with Rajasthani locals

Too cute! Jeremy Renner recently visited India and delighted fans as he posted on his Instagram some snaps of himself relishing the street cricket thrills with the locals and feasting on delicious Indian cuisine. Now, the actor has taken to dancing with the kids. In a recent video, via APH, the Avengers star is seen goofing it up with school kids.

In the video, Renner is seen dancing in a school with small girls in uniform surrounding him as all groove with the Hollywood star and cheer on his thumkas. Renner was also spotted with Bollywood royalty Anil Kapoor and fans went bonkers on Twitter as they expressed their excitement about having the star be surrounded by scores of Indianess throughout his visit.

Check out Jeremy Renner's dance sesh with Indian kids below:

Meanwhile, the actor previously shared how he was served Avenger-themed desserts during his stay at the Hyatt Hotel in Delhi. In the click he posted of the desserts, Renner pointed out the funny addition to the Avengers logos on one of the desserts as he captioned his snap, "Another avenger added …. Name and superpower please?"

For the few unversed, Renner has been widely known for his portrayal of the MCU superhero Hawkeye in his titular Disney Plus series and also in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: End Game, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War alongside the other superheroes. Indian fans have been ecstatic about Renner's humble visit to the country and have praised the actor for his simplicity and respect for the Indian culture. Fans flooded Twitter with hospitable messages after Renner posted a picture of himself having fun with the locals and enjoying a bout of cricket in Rajasthan.

