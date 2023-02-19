Jeremy Renner gets ‘Electric Stimulation Workout’ as he shares recovery update post snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner has once again shared an update about his recovery process post his fatal snow-plowing accident on New Year’s Eve. For the unversed, the Hawkeye actor suffered several injuries after being in a snow-plow accident outside his home in Reno, Nevada. Ever since he regained consciousness, he has taken it upon himself to update his fans, followers, and friends about his recovery process. Speaking of which, earlier today, Renner took to his social media space and shared a new video of his workout. Read on to know more about the same.

Earlier today, Jeremy took to his Instagram stories and shared a video showcasing the workout he has been doing on his road to recovery. In the video, the Marvel actor’s leg was seen pulsing and vibrating from the electric stimulators attached to his right leg’s calf and thigh. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “Electric Stimulation Workout and muscle strength,” The Beatles’ 1968 song Lady Madonna also played in the background.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Jeremy Renner was hospitalized after a snow-plowing accident following New Year’s Eve in Reno, Nevada. It was confirmed by the actor's rep on New Year’s Day that he met with an accident while snow plowing and was rushed to hospital following the same. Jeremy was informed to have been in critical but stable condtion at the time.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor was airlifted out of a Nevada town after his snow plow ran over his leg in a freak accident. As per TMZ, a helicopter arrived to airlift Renner after the accident. A neighbour of the actor who is a doctor managed to place a tourniquet on the Avengers star's leg until paramedics arrived to fly him to the hospital as per the report. He suffered from injuries like blunt chest trauma. He also informed that he had broken 30+ bones in the accident.