Jeremy Renner gives first interview after snowplow accident; Says he ‘would do it again’ to save his nephew

Jeremy Renner will be appearing for an interview ahead of the premiere of his upcoming show Rennervations. Read the article to find out what he has to say.

Jeremy Renner (Image: Jeremy Renner Instagram)
Jeremy Renner (Image: Jeremy Renner Instagram)

Jeremy Renner is all set to give his very first interview after his unfortunate snowplow accident earlier this year that left him with blunt chest trauma and many orthopedic injuries. The actor will now be seen in conversation with Diane Sawyer, where he will talk about the incident, his recovery, and his experience since then. Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, will air in the US on ABC News on 6 April, a few days ahead of the premiere of his new Disney+ series Rennervations.

Jeremy Renner says he was ‘awake through every moment' of the ordeal

A teaser trailer of the interview has been released which also includes the audio of the 911 call made after the accident, where one can hear Jeremy moan in pain.

When Jeremy was asked how much of the pain he remembers, he said, “All of it”, as he added that he was awake through every moment. The Hawkeye actor also added that he ‘would do it again’. When Sawyer asked, “You’d do it again?” the 52-year-old actor replied, “Yeah, I’d do it again. ‘Cause [the snowplough] was going right at my nephew.”

Jeremy Renner's Instagram post (Image: Jeremy Renner Instagram)

For the unversed, Jeremy Renner was helping his nephew free his car from the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe, Reno, Nevada, when the Sno Cat machine rolled and crushed the actor as he tried to save his nephew.

Renner’s nephew revealed that he saw his head in a pool of blood and that he did not think the Avengers actor was alive.

Jeremy Renner’s injuries in the snow plough accident

Jeremy Renner also shared “eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver – which sounds terrifying.”

Jeremy said that he ‘chose to survive’ the accident. “That’s not gonna kill me, no way,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium.”

FAQs

Is Jeremy Renner deaf in real life?
During a press conference hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis for the film Hawkeye, Jeremy addressed his own hearing problems and portraying the same on screen. He said, “A lot of that’s in my life. I’m only hard of hearing, so I’m not deaf ... I thought it was just a really wonderful thing, cause it is, it’s always been a part of Clint’s character in the comics, and we found a way to make it a truthful entry point for his life and how it affects his life. And now, there is a wonderful vulnerability that comes in.”
Is Jeremy Renner married?
Jeremy Renner was married to Canadian model and actress Sonni Pacheco from 2014 to 2015. However, they separated ways less than a year into their marriage.
How did Jeremy Renner get hurt?
Jeremy was injured in a snow-plowing accident on New Year's Eve. He suffered blunt chest trauma and broke 30+ bones in the accident.
Credits: ABC News YouTube/ Jeremy Renner Instagram

