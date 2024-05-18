Jeremy Renner Health Update: Was Mayor Of Kingstown Rescheduled For Actor's Recovery? Find Out

Jeremy Renner has bounced back stronger than ever following his nearly fatal snowplow accident in early 2023. While the Marvel star is still recovering from the injuries, he got back on the sets of his ongoing show, Mayor of Kingstown. The crime thriller is set to release its latest season next month after filming wrapped on Friday, May 17. Renner even shared a heartfelt post marking the instance on Instagram.

Besides Renner’s compromised health condition, a significant delay in Season 3 of the Paramount+ show was another consequence. Following the incident, producers had to push back the new season’s premiere while also introducing changes in the filming schedule to allow Renner ample time to rest and work out.

Show producers helped Jeremy Renner wrap filming

The 53-year-old actor’s miraculous recovery within a year of his harrowing accident was a result of the indefinite physical therapies he underwent. But getting back on set was a bigger challenge for Jeremy Renner. A Deadline report disclosed that the Hawkeye star was dozing off between takes in his first week.

"They go, 'And action!' And I was out. We realized they worked me too hard, too many hours, too many days in a row. What I'm willing to do is everything, but what I'm able to do is a different thing," Renner told the outlet on the last day of work on Mayor of Kingstown. Consequently, the producers had to tailor the shooting schedule as per The Avengers star's needs, well, most of it.

The effort helped Renner to continue recovering while also working. Moreover, he took residency in the filming location itself, Pittsburgh when earlier he had to fly to and fro from California. Renner joked about the situation saying, “They have to treat me like treat me like I’m a child actor. The mayor of Kingstown is now like a 14-year-old.”

Renner also contemplated going back on set and being part of a fictionalized world, while he was still getting to terms with his intense reality, per the Los Angeles Times.

In his Instagram post on the last day of the Mayor of Kingstown, Renner was thrilled to accomplish the endeavor and wrote, "Finishing Mayor of Kingstown today …. Can’t wait to share it with you June 2…Thank you for the love and support always !”

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 is scheduled to premiere on June 3, after delays caused due to the actor’s accident and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Jeremy Renner powers through recovery

The new year brought in difficult times for Jeremy Renner in 2023. In early January, he was run over by his own Sno-Cat vehicle while trying to help his nephew out with a pickup truck stuck in snow in Lake Tahoe. The incident was also documented with the actor’s body camera. Within 10 months, Renner sprung back to his feet, although still recovering.

For an accident that involved eight of his ribs crushed into 14 pieces, and several other internal fractures, Renner’s recovery was marvelous. The actor credited it to the many physical therapies he tried after getting discharged from the hospital.

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th…countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on,” the father of one told Variety in 2023.

But Renner marked his “greatest therapy” was his mind, and his determination to recover and be better. He felt grateful for a second chance at life, and has chronicled his recovery experiences on his social media as well.

