Jeremy Renner Joins Knives Out 3 Ensemble, Marking His First Film Role Following Recovery from Snowplow Accident

Popular actor Jeremy Renner is back in action after his snowplow accident! As confirmed by sources from The Hollywood Reporter, he is currently joining the cast of Netflix's sequel, Knives Out 3, alongside Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Josh O’Connor, and Cailee Spaeny in the forthcoming film, titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Renner is making comeback to the big screen following an unfortunate incident where he was accidentally hit by a snowcat at his residence in Reno, Nevada, on January 1, 2023. Renowned for his portrayal of Hawkeye in the Marvel franchise, the actor went on to film Mayor of Kingstown just a year after the accident. Fans can look forward to new episodes of this gripping drama series on Paramount+, set to be released in June 2024.

The plot of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives-Out Mystery

According to streaming giant Netflix, the plot of the upcoming installment of The Knives Out franchise revolves around a new murder mystery in a secret setting and features another set of interesting suspects getting vetted by returning detective Benoit Blanc (Craig). Last week, Johnson posted that the movie was set to begin production soon. Johnson wrote and directed the second sequel to his 2019 film.

Meanwhile, reports from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Netflix paid more than $450 million for a pair of sequels. Apart from Jeremy Renner, actor Daniel Craig reprised his role as Benoit Blanc, and the film is set to drop next year, in 2025.

Will Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives-Out Mystery get a theatrical release?

Amid the uncertainty of the pandemic-era movie theater shutdown, Netflix emerged to replace Lionsgate as the distributor of the Knives Out franchise sequels.

However, there is no confirmation on whether Netflix will give Wake Up Dead Man a theatrical release, as it did with Glass Onion, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. As per the makers, the target audience and priority for this film would be Netflix subscribers exclusively, not theatrical viewers.

