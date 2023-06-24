Jeremy Renner no more? 'RIPJeremyRenner' trends as death hoax of Marvel actor 'killed' in accident goes viral

A recent rumor claimed that Marvel actor Jeremy Renner had passed away. Fans of the actor were extremely worried after the news surfaced. Even though celebrities are not unfamiliar with death hoaxes, this one really pushed the fans over the edge with worry. Renner got into an accident with the snow plow at the start of the year, but is he okay now? Here is what we know

Is Jeremy Renner okay?

A story that suggested Jeremy Renner had passed away went viral recently. Fans of the star seemed to have believed the news that surfaced online. ‘#RIPJeremyRenner’ started trending on Twitter within moments. This trend caught traction after a news piece claiming that Jeremy passed away in an escalator accident went viral.

Jeremy Renner had gotten into a snow plow accident on January 1, but he started his journey to recovery soon after. As far as we know, the actor is fit and hasn’t faced any health scares after. The actor also took to his story to post a snap of a bear with the American flag in its mouth two hours ago. The actor captioned the snap, “4th of July Prep Tahoe style.”

He posted a video of himself showing how he learned to walk again after his accident. In the video posted on May 6, Renner can be seen using a walker to aid his walks. As the video goes on, Jeremy is seen walking more confidently and without the help of his walker. He shared his beautiful journey of progress with his fans with the caption, “ My PT made this for reference and to remember, you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time!”

Fans react to Jeremy Renner’s death hoax

A user seemed to believe the news as they paid tribute to the actor in a tweet. They wrote, “Jeremy Renner was an inspiration to me to continue acting and treating loved ones (especially spouse) with the kindness and respect they need.. an empathetic and kind man had descended from this world yesterday... #RIPjeremyrenner”

While another comment debunked the rumor in a reply as the user wrote, “He is alive and well.” Another did not seem too amused with the spread of the fake news as they commented, “I will send you a letter soaked in lemon juice in the juices you get a paper cut and it stings.”

