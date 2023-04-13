Jeremy Renner opens up about his recovery, credits his new show for helping him make it through the accident

Jeremy Renner is recovering and returning to the limelight, and he attributes this to his new documentary series, which has inspired him to keep working hard to get better.

The actor and his daughter Ava attended the Tuesday red carpet premiere of his new Disney+ docuseries, Rennervations, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Where he spoke his heart out about the incident that happened is what kept him through the most difficult phase of life.

Jeremy Renner discusses his recovery in detail throughout the series.

Renner discussed his recovery from his terrifying snowplough accident on New Year's Day with ET's Kevin Frazier. He also discussed the motivation his new TV programme provided for him to get back on his feet.

Because the series meant so much to him, Renner said it was "very important" for him to walk the red carpet and promote the programme.

Renner said with a chuckle, "The only terrifying aspect of it for me was the accident and then [the potential of] postponing the show because I worked so damned hard to get it to come out in the timely fashion that it was going to." 'I'm going to be OK,' I said to Disney, but it was a little annoying. Don't stress over it. Don't worry, I'll be standing and moving on that carpet. Yes, I will. Don't put it off until next year, anything."

"A lot of my recovery was based on this show," he said, "and setting the intention for me to be upright, walking, and out of the bed for this show."

The task, according to Renner, "was making sure that it was going to come out on time."

And here I am," he said with pride. "I'm here, making it happen, so let's get started. It excites me very much.

