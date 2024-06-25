Jeremy Renner Reflects On Acting Return After Snowplow Accident; Not Ready For 'Challenging Roles' Yet

Jeremy Renner may have put himself in front of the camera already, but the Hawkeye star is not so sure of his recovery yet. While appearing on the Smartless podcast on Monday, June 24, Renner, 53, who survived a near-fatal snowplow accident last year, admitted that he doesn't have the energy to take on “challenging roles" as he continues to put his health first.

“I just don't have the energy for it. I don't have enough fuel,” the Mayor of Kingstown actor confessed. “I have so much fuel to put into this reality, this body, all this stuff. I can't just go play make-believe right now,” he added.

Jeremy Renner on how he pushed himself to get back in front of the camera

On January 1, 2023, the Hawkeye star was involved in a scary accident when he was run over by a 14,300-lb. snowplow while he was helping a family member get a stuck vehicle out of the estimated three-foot snowfall from the previous night. The actor was left with 38 broken bones, a buckled lung, and significant chest trauma from the misfortune.

Now that Renner is in better shape, which is nothing short of a miracle, he revealed how the near-death experience helped him value the present more and how he's come to accept “divine intervention.”

Advertisement

About putting himself in front of the camera within a year of the accident, Renner admitted he felt “very terrified” to do so. “Because I'm to do, like, f—ing fiction? I'm still trying to live in reality, I'm trying to live. So it was a hard line for me to cross,” he noted on the aforementioned podcast. Renner added that it was definitely a big stretch on his part to be back on sets. He expressed that it was very challenging for him to mentally get over that hump.

Jeremy Renner on returning to film Mayor of Kingstown season 3

Renner said he still struggles with it sometimes, but knowing the character well and knowing the show like the back of his hand made it easy for him to slide back into it. However, if it was a very challenging role, like playing Dahmar or something that is so far from him, Renner said he couldn't have taken it.

Advertisement

The Avengers actor opened up about his limited physical abilities following his accident to the Los Angeles Times in May. He said at the time that he was learning to walk again when he filmed the latest season of the Disney+ show.

Renner recalled falling asleep during takes on his first week back. “They go, ‘And action!’ And I was out,” he said. The actor stated that he and the production crew both realized that they had worked him too hard for too many hours and too many days in a row and though he was willing to give his all on the set, what his body was able to offer was a totally different thing.

“They have to treat me like I'm a child actor,” Renner remarked. “The mayor of Kingstown is now like a 14-year-old boy.”

The said show premiered on ParamountPlus on June 2.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner Reveals Reasons Behind Skipping Third Mission: Impossible Film; Hints At Possible Return In The Future