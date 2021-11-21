Jeremy Renner reveals he asked Marvel to recast Hawkeye unless they agree to THIS condition set by him

Jeremy Renner is certainly the best choice for the role of Clint Barton aka Hawkeye but it turns out the actor could have been replaced by another star had Marvel not agreed to a key condition set by the actor. In his recent interview with Men's Health, The 50-year-old actor recalled giving the Marvel studios an ultimatum to recast him as Hawkeye if they couldn't agree with his proposal of providing a set amount of time to spend with his family.

The actor revealed how he wasn't concerned about his role but wanted to make sure that he gets enough time to spend with his daughter Ava Berlin who was born in 2013. The actor mentioned that he spent a year and a half commuting from London to Los Angeles for weekend visits to spend quality time with his daughter amid shoot.

Speaking about prioritising his family, the actor told Men's Health, "It taught me how to have the nuts to say, 'Everyone, f**** off. It's my time with my daughter. "I said, 'Fine, recast me. I'm going to be here with my daughter.' It was pretty gnarly."

In fact, it's not just the MCU projects but the actor makes sure to follow the rule when it comes to all his films. Adding on about how his dad duties are more important than acting, Renner said, "Acting and everything else goes out the window until my daughter says, 'I want to hang out with my friends, and I don't want to be around you so much, Daddy.'"

Jeremy Renner will be seen reprising his role as Hawkeye in the upcoming series by the same name alongside Hailee Steinfeld who makes her MCU debut as Kate Bishop in the show.

