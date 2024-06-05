Jeremy Renner Reveals Reasons Behind Skipping Third Mission: Impossible Film; Hints At Possible Return In The Future

Jeremy Renner, who starred in two Mission: Impossible movies, shared why he decided not to return for the third installment.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Renner explained that the extensive filming schedule didn't align with his responsibilities as a father to his young daughter.

Additionally, he expressed during the Podcast, “I remember they tried to bring me over[seas] for a week so they could kill my character, and I was like, ‘No, you don’t get to do that. You’re not going to drag me over there and just kill my character,’ like get out of here!”

Jeremy Renner firmly objected to this plan, asserting that it should be done justice if his character were to be utilized. He said, “If you’re going to do this and you’re going to use my character, you’re going to do it right.”

Renner recalled confronting director Christopher McQuarrie about the matter, emphasizing his refusal to be sidelined in such a manner. He humorously recounted, “I yelled at [director Christopher McQuarrie],” The Mayor of Kingstown actor added with a laugh. “Dude, you’re not going to do this to me like that; you’re not going to do me wrong.”

Jeremy Renner wants to reprise his role in Mission: Impossible

However, Renner's stance appears to have softened with time. In a subsequent interview with Collider, he revealed a newfound openness to reprising his role, especially now that his daughter, Ava, is older and his parental commitments have evolved.

Renner fondly expressed “I was supposed to do more with them, I love those guys. I love Tom so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot. It requires a lot of time away. It’s all in London. I had to go be a dad."

He told the outlet, "It just wasn’t gonna work out then. Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen. I’d always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great.”

The third installment of Mayor of Kingstown premiered on Paramount+ on June 2, 2024.

