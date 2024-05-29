Jeremy Renner Reveals Why He Left Mission: Impossible and If He Would Ever Return; Deets

Actor Jeremy Renner left the highly successful Mission Impossible franchise after 2015's Rogue Nation. He played the role of William Brandt, an IMF intelligence analyst and aide, and appeared in two of the franchise's films, 2011's Ghost Protocol and 2015's Rogue Nation. But since then, we have not seen him. In a recent interview with Collider, Renner explains why he left the franchise and if he has the intention to coming back again. The eighth Mission: Impossible film is scheduled for release on May 23, 2025, while Renner can next be seen in the third season of Mayor Kingstown on June 2, when it premieres on Paramount+.

Jeremy Renner talks about his Mission: Impossible exit and potential return

Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner in a recent interview sheds light on the reason behind his exit from the Mission Impossible franchise after Rogue Nation. He has cited that he left at that time so he could spend quality time with his family and as his daughter was young then he did not want to stay away from home for a longer period.

The actor, who's father to 11-year-old daughter Ava, told Collider that he had to leave the franchise because "it requires a lot of time away" for filming.

"It’s all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn't gonna work out then," he said.

Renner also stated that he "was supposed to do more with them." However, the timing of filming did not allow him to say yes to the franchise then. "I love those guys," he continued. "I love Tom [Cruise] so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot."

But he has some good news for the fans as he wishes to coming back to the hugely acclaimed franchise. Now his daughter has grown up and he might make a comeback now.

"Maybe now that my daughter is older, that could happen. I'd always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great," he said.

Priority sorted and the award-winning actor desires for yet another take in the franchise alongside Cruise.

Is Jeremy Renner returning to the MCU?

Jeremy Renner has shown interest in returning to play another fan-favorite role Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. he has not played the role since the 2021 Hawkeye Disney+ series. While speaking to ComicBook earlier this year, Renner said that he is most likely to return to the role. He added that he loves the character and "if they called and asked for me to do it" he would be prepared.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor who suffered over 30 broken bones in an accident said that he is now "ready" to answer the call if Marvel Studios want him back as Hawkeye.

"If they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

He also told the outlet that it’s hard to do anything but take things day by day. “It's hard for me to look back, to be honest with you,” he said. “It's hard for me to look forward. I focus on now and this next step in front of me, 'cause there's always another obstacle for me right now.”

Renner’s Hawkeye could return in Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, given his status as an Avenger.

