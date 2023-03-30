Jeremy Renner says he is ‘refilled with love’ after snow plough accident

The American actor, Jeremy Renner, is all prepped to give his first interview following the horrible accident that left him with massive injuries back in January. The full interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer will be broadcast on Thursday, April 6. In his first-ever interview after the terrible accident, the Avengers actor described the incident in great detail and sobbed as he described rescuing his nephew, Alexander.

A teaser trailer of the interview has been released where the actor was seen recalling the pain he endured. He shared that he was "awake through every moment" when the seven-tonne machine ran over him. He hilariously said, "I lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refueled and refilled with love and titanium,"

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

The Marvel star suffered serious injuries earlier this year when he attempted to stop the Sno-Cat machine from crashing into his nephew. While he was trying to control the vehicle, the actor began to roll downhill and the machine ran over him. This resulted in big chest damage and several orthopedic injuries. The actor was rushed to the hospital in a critical state with more than 30 broken bones.

About Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner is best known for his role in films like American Hustle and The Hurt Locker. Born on January 7, 1971, Renner began his career with independent movies like Neo Nad and Dahmer. He rose to fame in 2008 with his role as a soldier in The Hurt Locker. This role brought him an Academy Award nomination for best actor. Apart from the movie work, Renner has also tried his hands on music. At a very early age, he began to play the piano. Later, he learned guitar and drums. His debut album, The Medicine, which blends rock, blues, and country music, was released in 2020.

