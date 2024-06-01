Jeremy Renner Says He Taught Himself to Be Okay with 'Failure' as He Returned to Mayor of Kingstown Sets

Mayor of Kingstown, a thriller series that stars Jeremy Renner, is geared up for the release of its third season on June 2. The audience, on the other hand, anticipates the return of Hawk-Eye to the screen, nearly a year after he landed into a major accident from being crushed by a snow plow.

For the actor, it was quite an experience going back.

Jeremy Renner reveals the struggles to return to sets after major injury

Jeremy Renner talked exclusively to PEOPLE magazine about his return to Mayor of Kingstown. The filming for the new season had begun in January, and Renner had to teach himself to be okay with “failure” at his job after the incident left him with 30 bones broken. “In the beginning, I think because I hadn't seen anybody — and these are all people I worked with for two seasons already — I hadn't really got to talk to anybody,” Renner told the outlet, further adding that the showrunners were not aware of the “version” of his that would come back on sets and reprise the role of Mike McLusky.

He revealed that he was really not in good shape when the shooting had begun. "There'll be nothing normal or as it was prior to the accident," said the Hawkeye fame, but he has made peace with it now.

Jeremy Renner highlights the 'power of perspective'

Whilst nervous initially making this return, he told that outlet that he was thankful to his co-stars and team members throughout. “I actually kind of needed to be treated with kid gloves,” told Renner, confessing the need to physically and emotionally lean on people around, which they reciprocated.

Previously, the star revealed that he was able to do his own stunts this season, which left many shocked. Noting that the stunts were pretty violent, he left without any injuries. Healing from the injury with physical therapy for most part of the last year, Renner says that the key to healing is the "power of perspective.”

Renner’s claim to fame was his massively popular role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apart from his stints as one of the Avengers, Renner is also a musician.

