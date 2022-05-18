Jeremy Renner says 'so good' as he gorges on a variety of Indian food dishes during his visit; See Post

Jeremy Renner is currently on his visit to India and after leaving netizens mighty impressed with his Instagram post where he was seen playing a game of cricket with local boys in Rajasthan's Alwar city, the Hawkeye star recently also took to Instagram to showcase his foodie escapades in the country as he spoke about the variety that is offered.

Taking to his Instagram story, Jeremy shared a photo of some Indian dishes that were served to him which included some curries and rice. The actor complemented the same by adding a caption that said, "Food is so good in India. Different dishes, different regions" suggesting that the diversity of flavour from town to town is different in the country.

In his first post where the actor was clicked swinging his bat as he enjoyed a game of gully cricket in the streets of Rajasthan, the actor appreciated the spirit of people as he shared how amazing it is to learn and get inspired by people during his visit. According to reports, the actor's India visit is related to one of his upcoming projects, Rennervations, a Disney+ TV show. The renovation-based reality series will see Jeremy reportedly giving back to communities around the world by creating purpose-built vehicles to serve the community's needs.

Check out Jeremy Renner's post here:

Previously, Renner had also shared a post featuring an Avengers-themed dessert that he was served during his stay in Delhi at the Hyatt Hotel. The actor's India visit has sent his fans from the country into a stir as they praised him for his simplicity and sent him messages of hospitality for the same.

