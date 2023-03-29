Jeremy Renner set to make his first public appearance at Rennervations premiere following snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner is all set to make his first public appearance ever since his dangerous snow plow accident on New Year’s Eve. In the past three months, the Marvel actor has been updating his fans and followers about his recovery process on social media. And now, it looks like the 52-year-old actor is gearing up to return to the limelight at the premiere of his upcoming show Rennervations on April 11, according to Variety. The event is set to take place at Regency Village Theatres, Los Angeles.

Jeremy Renner talks about his upcoming show Rennervations

Jeremy Renner will be soon seen in a new show called Rennervations that will start streaming on Disney+ on April 12. The four-part Disney show will showcase Renner travelling across the world as he interacts with different communities and guides them to reimagine unique, purpose-built vehicles. Last month, the actor took to his Instagram space and shared a photo showcasing a behind-the-scenes moment from his upcoming show.

Talking about the Disney+ series, the Hawkeye actor earlier said, “I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident

For the uninitiated, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic injuries including 30+ broken bones, after he got into an accident while plowing snow outside his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Eve. The accident happened when a 14,300-lb snowplow ran over him while the 52-year-old actor was helping a family member get a vehicle out of 3 feet of snow. He was airlifted from his home to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for the same on January 2.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner walks for the first time since snow plow accident, shares inspiring video on Instagram