Jeremy Renner shares details about snowplow accident, calls it 'horrible way to die'

Published on Apr 07, 2023
In his first interview after the tragedy, Jeremy Renner discusses his potentially fatal snow plough accident with ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer. Where he revealed what phase the accident put him through and how it made him feel.


Jeremy Renner speaks about his snow plough accident 

"That would have been a terrible way to pass away if I had been there by myself. I definitely would have. Indeed," Renner replied. But I wasn't by myself. My nephew answered. lovely Alex. The remainder of the cavalry then arrived.

Renner, who claims to have experienced massive chest trauma and more than 30 fractured bones as a result of the accident, claimed to have written a farewell letter to his loved ones while in critical condition at the hospital.

When Jeremy Renner thought he was going to die 

Jeremy felt at a place where he will not live anymore, and he is near to his death bed, as the actor recalled stating while crying, "I'm writing down notes in my phone to say my last words to my family."

Renner stated that he remembers the anguish from the accident in a trailer that was published last week in advance of the upcoming special.

He told Sawyer, "I was awake through every moment," but added that he would "do it again." To which he responded, "Yeah, I'd do it again -- because it was heading straight for my nephew."

Jeremy Renner's horrific snowplough incident 

An exclusive interview revealed horrifying accounts of the incident from Renner's family members, including his nephew, whom he was attempting to protect, as well as behind-the-scenes pictures from his ongoing healing process.

Additionally, he revealed to Sawyer that, following the incident, he "chose to survive" and refused to let it kill him.

Renner responded, "I've lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I've been refuelled and refilled with love and titanium," when asked about his hopes for the future in terms of the stunts that go along with action-packed parts.

FAQ

1. Who is Jeremy Renner's wife?
Jeremy Renner was married to Sonni Pacheco.
2. Is Jeremy Renner single?
Yes, after his marriage dissolution, the actor has stayed single.
3. Do Jeremy and Sonni share any children?
Yes, the couple has one girl child who is 10 years old.
Credits: ABC News, YouTube

