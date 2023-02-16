Jeremy Renner shares update about his recovery following snow plow accident, teases new Disney show

Jeremy Renner continues to update his fans and followers about his recovery. For the uninitiated, the Hawkeye actor was admitted to the hospital after he suffered injuries in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Eve. And now, apart from informing netizens about his health, Jeremy has also teased his upcoming Disney show Rennervations. Read on to find out more. Jeremy Renner teases new Disney show following snow plow accident

Yesterday, Jeremy took to his Instagram space and shared a photo showcasing a behind-the-scenes moment from his upcoming show Rennervations. The four-part Disney show will showcase Renner travelling across the world as he communicates with different communities and guides them to reimagine unique, purpose-built vehicles. Sharing the photo, he wrote in the caption, “Behind the scenes on [‘Rennervations’], coming soon on Disney+ around the world! We are cueing up now with Disney and Disney+ to launch this amazing new show. More info to come.” The actor also added that he is working on himself too as he wrote, “Thank you for your patience…while I am in the shop now, working on me.” Jeremy Renner’s Instagram post

What happened to Jeremy Renner? Jeremy Renner was hospitalized after a snow-plowing accident following New Year’s Eve in Reno, Nevada. It was confirmed by the actor's rep on New Year’s Day that he met with an accident while snow plowing and was rushed to hospital following the same. Jeremy was informed to have been in critical but stable condtion at the time. The Marvel actor was airlifted out of a Nevada town after his snow plow ran over his leg in a freak accident. As per TMZ, a helicopter arrived to airlift Renner after the accident. A neighbour of the actor who is a doctor managed to place a tourniquet on the Avengers star's leg until paramedics arrived to fly him to the hospital as per the report. He suffered from injuries like blunt chest trauma. He also informed that he had broken 30+ bones in the accident.

