Jeremy Renner shares video from his spa day in ICU following snow plow accident

Following the snow plowing accident last week, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is at present in the hospital, slowly recovering from the trauma. As his fans were worried about the MCU star’s health, the actor took to his social media account to share a video from the hospital that showed him getting “spa” treatment from his mother, Valerie Cearley, and sister. He captioned the video, “A "not no great" ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much."

In the video, Jeremy can be seen talking to them and having a good family time as he gets a scalp massage while wearing a plastic cap and his oxygen mask. He said, “That was the first shower in definitely a week or so.” As soon as the video was posted, his fans and followers showered their love and prayers in the comments section and wished him a speedy recovery. As of now, the video has already garnered around 27 million views. The fans are hoping to get more updates from the actor about his recovery.