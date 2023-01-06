Jeremy Renner shares video from his spa day in ICU following snow plow accident
Avengers star Jeremy Renner shares a new video from hospital bed post snowplow accident last week.
Following the snow plowing accident last week, Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is at present in the hospital, slowly recovering from the trauma. As his fans were worried about the MCU star’s health, the actor took to his social media account to share a video from the hospital that showed him getting “spa” treatment from his mother, Valerie Cearley, and sister. He captioned the video, “A "not no great" ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much."
In the video, Jeremy can be seen talking to them and having a good family time as he gets a scalp massage while wearing a plastic cap and his oxygen mask. He said, “That was the first shower in definitely a week or so.” As soon as the video was posted, his fans and followers showered their love and prayers in the comments section and wished him a speedy recovery. As of now, the video has already garnered around 27 million views. The fans are hoping to get more updates from the actor about his recovery.
However, this is not the first time when he has shared an update about his health after the accident. Two days back, Jeremy had shared a selfie from his hospital bed where he was seen showcasing multiple bruises on his face. In the caption, the actor revealed that he is "too messed up to type” as he thanked all his fans and followers for their kind words and support.
Soon after the actor shared the post, a number of celebrities, including his Avengers co-stars, wished him healing and recovery. Chris Evans wrote, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy," while Chris Hemsworth wished him a speedy recovery and sent love to him. Isla Fisher also commented on Jeremy's post saying that she is extremely happy seeing the post. She added, “Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you." Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers also sent heartfelt wishes to Jeremy and hoped for his speedy recovery.
In addition, eminent Indian actor Anil Kapoor also dropped a comment on the post and later shared a throwback picture wishing for his speedy recovery. There are rumours that the two amazing actors from Hollywood and Bollywood have worked together for a Disney+ Hotstar original show.
