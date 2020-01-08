Jeremy Renner thanks Avengers: Endgame co star Robert Downey Jr for celebrating his birthday with song & cake

Jeremy Renner celebrated his birthday yesterday, i.e. January 7, 2020, and got a welcome surprise from his Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr, thanking him for the song and cake. Read below for more details.

Jeremy Renner is officially one year away from turning the big 50 as the Avengers: Endgame star celebrated his 49th birthday yesterday, i.e. January 7, 2020. The actor has an illustrious career to boast about but his fan-favourite role will always be Hawkeye aka Clint Barton in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). The Oscar-nominated star is currently enjoying some much-needed downtime, after the release of Avengers: Endgame, with his six-year-old daughter Ava Berlin Renner.

Jeremy has always been very appreciative of his friendship with the members of the OG 6 Avengers (Renner, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson) and it looks like they too have Hawkeye's back. RDJ surprised the birthday boy with a song and cake, as revealed by Jeremy himself on Instagram. Robert took to Instagram to share a picture of the two having a laugh in Seoul, during the promotions of Avengers: Endgame. In the comments section, Renner revealed the thoughtful gesture by the Dolittle star.

Check out Downey's IG post below:

RDJ wrote, "#happybirthday #jrenn @renner4real,,, I’ll always have your back... #mountainman #americanpicker #manabouttown #nopantsrenner #glassofwine #jerimiahjohnson #throwback @avengers"

Jeremy commented, "Love you, brother. Thank you for the song and cake last night!!! Made my week."

While we won't be seeing Iron Man anytime soon in the MCU given his unfortunate demise in Avengers: Endgame, Clint Barton is getting his own Hawkeye series on Disney Plus. In the upcoming show, which marks the return of Jeremy in the MCU, we will see Clint Barton training his daughter Kate Bishop to take over as the new Hawkeye.

