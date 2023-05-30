Jeremy Renner visits ‘home’ Lake Tahoe 5 months after snowplow accident, shares VIDEO on Instagram

Jeremy Renner visited his home at Lake Tahoe nearly 5 months after the snowplowing accident.

The actor spent Memorial Day there with his family. He took to his Instagram space and shared a video of the scenic and winding roads overlooking Lake Tahoe. In the caption, he wrote, "Lake Tahoe / Home #family #lakeday," implying that he was visiting with his loved ones.

Renner also took to his Instagram stories and shared two snapshots from his visit there that have now disappeared. According to PEOPLE, In the first picture, one could see two jet skis standing at the water’s edge. He captioned this photo, “Home.” The second picture seemingly showcased Renner sitting on a paddle board along with his 10-year-old daughter Ava.

Jeremy Renner Instagram post

Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident

For the uninitiated, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic injuries including 30+ broken bones, after he got into an accident while plowing snow outside his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Eve. The accident happened when a 14,300-lb snowplow ran over him while the 52-year-old actor was helping a family member get a vehicle out of 3 feet of snow. He was airlifted from his home to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for the same on January 2.

Jeremy Renner says he 'would do it again'

In an interview titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, that came out in April, Renner, 52, said that he would ‘do it again’.

When Jeremy was asked how much of the pain he remembers, he said, “All of it”, as he added that he was awake through every moment. The Hawkeye actor also added that he ‘would do it again’. When Sawyer asked, “You’d do it again?” the 52-year-old actor replied, “Yeah, I’d do it again. ‘Cause [the snowplough] was going right at my nephew.”

For the unversed, Jeremy Renner was helping his nephew free his car from the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe, Reno, Nevada, when the Sno Cat machine rolled and crushed the actor as he tried to save his nephew.

