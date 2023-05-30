Jeremy Renner visits ‘home’ Lake Tahoe 5 months after snowplow accident, shares VIDEO on Instagram

Jeremy Renner visited Lake Tahoe on Memorial Day and spent some quality time with his family. The actor shared a scenic video of the journey on Instagram.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on May 30, 2023   |  05:04 PM IST  |  3.6K
Jeremy Renner (Image: Jeremy Renner Instagram)
Jeremy Renner (Image: Jeremy Renner Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Jeremy Renner recently visited his 'home' at Lake Tahoe, where his snowplow accident took place.
  • He shared a video and pictures from the lake on his Instagram space.

Jeremy Renner visited his home at Lake Tahoe nearly 5 months after the snowplowing accident.

The actor spent Memorial Day there with his family. He took to his Instagram space and shared a video of the scenic and winding roads overlooking Lake Tahoe. In the caption, he wrote, "Lake Tahoe / Home #family #lakeday," implying that he was visiting with his loved ones.

Renner also took to his Instagram stories and shared two snapshots from his visit there that have now disappeared. According to PEOPLE, In the first picture, one could see two jet skis standing at the water’s edge. He captioned this photo, “Home.” The second picture seemingly showcased Renner sitting on a paddle board along with his 10-year-old daughter Ava.

Jeremy Renner Instagram post

Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident

For the uninitiated, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic injuries including 30+ broken bones, after he got into an accident while plowing snow outside his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Eve. The accident happened when a 14,300-lb snowplow ran over him while the 52-year-old actor was helping a family member get a vehicle out of 3 feet of snow. He was airlifted from his home to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for the same on January 2.

Jeremy Renner says he 'would do it again'

In an interview titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, that came out in April, Renner, 52, said that he would ‘do it again’.

When Jeremy was asked how much of the pain he remembers, he said, “All of it”, as he added that he was awake through every moment. The Hawkeye actor also added that he ‘would do it again’. When Sawyer asked, “You’d do it again?” the 52-year-old actor replied, “Yeah, I’d do it again. ‘Cause [the snowplough] was going right at my nephew.”

For the unversed, Jeremy Renner was helping his nephew free his car from the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe, Reno, Nevada, when the Sno Cat machine rolled and crushed the actor as he tried to save his nephew.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What does Jeremy Renner have to say about his recovery, four months after deadly snowplow accident?

FAQs

How old is Jeremy Renner?
Jeremy Renner is 52 years old.
Is Jeremy Renner deaf in real life?
During a press conference hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis for the film Hawkeye, Jeremy addressed his own hearing problems and portraying the same on screen. He said, “A lot of that’s in my life. I’m only hard of hearing, so I’m not deaf ... I thought it was just a really wonderful thing, cause it is, it’s always been a part of Clint’s character in the comics, and we found a way to make it a truthful entry point for his life and how it affects his life. And now, there is a wonderful vulnerability that comes in.”
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Jeremy Renner Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!