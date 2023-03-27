Jeremy Renner walks for the first time since snow plow accident, shares inspiring video on Instagram

Jeremy Renner is well on track with his recovery journey. The Marvel actor took to his social media space earlier today and shared another significant milestone in his healing process ever since his snow-plowing accident on New Year’s Eve. Taking to his Instagram stories, Renner informed that he has now started walking. Read on to know more.

Jeremy Renner shares video of him walking

A few hours back, Jeremy Renner took to his Instagram stories and shared a video featuring himself. In the clip, the Hawkeye actor could be seen walking on a treadmill. He captioned the video, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.” He shared the same video on his Twitter handle as well. Take a look below.

Jeremy Renner shares another health update

Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident

For the uninitiated, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic injuries including 30+ broken bones, after he got into an accident while plowing snow outside his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Eve. The accident happened when a 14,300-lb snowplow ran over him while the 52-year-old actor was helping a family member get a vehicle out of 3 feet of snow. He was airlifted from his home to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for the same on January 2. Ever since then, the actor has been consistently sharing his health updates with his fans and followers.

Jeremy Renner’s Disney+ show Rennervations

Jeremy Renner will be soon seen in a new show called Rennervations that will start streaming on Disney+ on April 14. The four-part Disney show will showcase Renner travelling across the world as he interacts with different communities and guides them to reimagine unique, purpose-built vehicles. Last month, the actor took to his Instagram space and shared a photo showcasing a behind-the-scenes moment from his upcoming show.

