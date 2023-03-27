Jeremy Renner walks for the first time since snow plow accident, shares inspiring video on Instagram

Jeremy Renner has been consistently sharing his recovery process and health updates ever since his serious injury in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Eve.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Mar 27, 2023   |  09:28 AM IST  |  492
Jeremy Renner (Image: Jeremy Renner Instagram)
Jeremy Renner (Image: Jeremy Renner Instagram)

Jeremy Renner is well on track with his recovery journey. The Marvel actor took to his social media space earlier today and shared another significant milestone in his healing process ever since his snow-plowing accident on New Year’s Eve. Taking to his Instagram stories, Renner informed that he has now started walking. Read on to know more.

Jeremy Renner shares video of him walking

A few hours back, Jeremy Renner took to his Instagram stories and shared a video featuring himself. In the clip, the Hawkeye actor could be seen walking on a treadmill. He captioned the video, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.” He shared the same video on his Twitter handle as well. Take a look below.

Jeremy Renner shares another health update

Jeremy Renner shares video of him walking for the very first time since his snowplow accident (Image: Jeremy Renner Instagram)

Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident

For the uninitiated, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic injuries including 30+ broken bones, after he got into an accident while plowing snow outside his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Eve. The accident happened when a 14,300-lb snowplow ran over him while the 52-year-old actor was helping a family member get a vehicle out of 3 feet of snow. He was airlifted from his home to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for the same on January 2. Ever since then, the actor has been consistently sharing his health updates with his fans and followers.

Jeremy Renner’s Disney+ show Rennervations

Jeremy Renner will be soon seen in a new show called Rennervations that will start streaming on Disney+ on April 14. The four-part Disney show will showcase Renner travelling across the world as he interacts with different communities and guides them to reimagine unique, purpose-built vehicles. Last month, the actor took to his Instagram space and shared a photo showcasing a behind-the-scenes moment from his upcoming show.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner’s nephew has the sweetest note for him after snow-plow accident, ‘I am lucky my uncle is alive’

Advertisement

FAQs

Is Jeremy Renner deaf in real life?
During a press conference hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis for the film Hawkeye, Jeremy addressed his own hearing problems and portraying the same on screen. He said, “A lot of that’s in my life. I’m only hard of hearing, so I’m not deaf ... I thought it was just a really wonderful thing, cause it is, it’s always been a part of Clint’s character in the comics, and we found a way to make it a truthful entry point for his life and how it affects his life. And now, there is a wonderful vulnerability that comes in.”
Is Jeremy Renner married?
Jeremy Renner was married to Canadian model and actress Sonni Pacheco from 2014 to 2015. However, they separated ways less than a year into their marriage.
How did Jeremy Renner get hurt?
Jeremy was injured in a snow-plowing accident on New Year's Eve. He suffered blunt chest trauma and broke 30+ bones in the accident.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Jeremy Renner Instagram, Twitter

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!