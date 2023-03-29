Jeremy Renner wishes daughter Ava on her birthday, credits her for 'healing' him

Jeremy Renner, who has delivered mind-blowing hits and won an Academy Award nomination for ‘Best Actor, has emerged as a stronghold in the industry. With his classic look and elegant delivery of work on screen, Jeremy has been over the top for every role, and he melted his character in every script the way he had to portray it.

But what got the audience in an aww moment was when Jeremy posted a heartfelt note for his daughter, showing an emotional side for his family and his sweet little girl, which couldn't stop fans from adoring the father-daughter duo.

The Marvel star, who shares his daughter Ava with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, posted a video on his Instagram story on Tuesday to mark his daughter's 10th birthday. After suffering a devastating injury in a snow plough accident in January, Jeremy Renner attributes his daughter Ava with aiding in his recovery.

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner walks for the first time since snow plow accident, shares inspiring video on Instagram

Jeremy Renner’s post-update on his daughter’s birthday

Jeremy posted on his story a heartfelt note that stated, "Happy 10th Birthday to you! So very proud of you in every way," the action star captioned a photo of himself and Ava, with a heart emoji covering her face. "Your hugs and your love have healed me so incredibly fast."

Nevertheless, despite all that Ava has done for her father, he has made commitments to her.

"I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you. I am your father, I am your protector, and I am only yours," Renner wrote. "I love you, Daddy."

Here is why Jeremy Renner spoke about his daughter being a healer for him:

After getting crushed by a snowcat in January while attempting to protect his nephew from harm as it rolled, the Hawkeye star is finally recovering. He was critically injured in the collision. For which he gave credit to his daughter, who healed him and became his strength.

Renner was forced to have chest surgery for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," as a result of which he got "more than 30 shattered bones."

He posted a video of himself using a treadmill with assistance earlier this week. Moreover, Renner will soon make in-person appearances to promote his upcoming Disney+ series Rennervations. He'll make his debut on April 11 in Los Angeles after his accident, and fans are excited to see him grace the floor again after a long wait. As nobody would like to see their favourite character, Thor, not back in action.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner set to make his first public appearance at Rennervations premiere following snow plow accident

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 12 Interesting things about Marvel star Jeremy Renner you probably didn't know