Jerry Seinfeld Speech: Dozens Of Duke University Students Walkout During Commencement Ceremony; Here's Why

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld was met with protest at Duke University’s graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 12, as dozens of students walked out on him before he could begin his commencement speech. The walkout by students was a show of solidarity with Palestine, as Seinfeld has been positively vocal about his support for Israel since the beginning of the world relations altering Israel-Palestine war.

Videos shared online show some students leaving the ceremony ground in North Carolina, with at least two of them carrying the Palestinian flag, while the remaining crowd cheered for Seinfeld, chanting “Jerry! Jerry!”

The comedian, on his end, did not touch on the topic of the still ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, except for mentioning his Jewish heritage once in his speech.

Jerry Seinfeld delivers commencement speech at Duke University amid partial students walkout

"Find something where you love the good parts and don't mind the bad parts too much — the torture you're comfortable with," Seinfeld preached in his Duke University commencement speech yesterday. "This is the golden path to victory in life. Work. Exercise. Relationships. They all have a solid component of pure torture, and they are all 1,000% worth it."

The comedian, who was receiving an honorary degree from the institution, only once in his speech mentioned his Jewish heritage, saying he “grew up a Jewish boy from New York,” and the comment was met with applause from the crowd, causing no further disturbance to the ceremony.

In the past, however, as reported by Deadline, Seinfeld met with the families of hostages and toured a kibbutz destroyed by a terror attack during his trip to Israel in December, demonstrating his support for the Jewish state.

Jerry Seinfeld has been busy on the work front lately

Seinfeld made his directorial debut via Netflix’s Unfrosted earlier this month, with the film following in the footsteps of the 2023 summer smash hit Barbie, telling the origin story of Kellogg’s revolutionary breakfast pastry, Pop-Tarts.

Seinfeld not only directed but also co-wrote, produced, and starred in the film chronicling the birth and rise of the delicious little squares of joy. However silly the premise of Unfrosted sounds, or however scathing reviews the film is receiving, Seinfeld didn't let it show at the aforementioned headline-making Sunday event.

