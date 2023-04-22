Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick on her future with Vinny Tortorella: I wanted to protect that at first

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick dished to her castmates about her relationship with Vinny Tortorella on the show’s April 20 episode. While Vinny 2.0 joined the boys to get a haircut in New Orleans, the girls interacted with Angelina amid her new man’s first cast trip. She confirmed that she met Vinny on Instagram and they had been following each other for quite a long time. Talking about the timeline of their relationship, Angelina revealed that she started dating Vinny 2.0 in Feb. 2022 and it was right after Angelina’s ex-husband, Chris Larangeira, filed for divorce.

Angelina Pivarnick talks about her future with Vinny Tortorella

When Jenni “JWoww” Farley asked Angelina about her future with Vinny, she said, “I was just making it seem like less than it was because I wanted to protect that at first.” She then turned the conversation towards family planning and even admitted that Vinny would be a good father. Talking about freezing her eggs, Angelina said, “I had a conversation with him about freezing my eggs recently. He doesn’t want that for me. He’s like,’Why would you freeze your eggs when we can have kids?” She further admitted that she wanted to get engaged soon and added, “I’m 36 years old. I’m not getting any younger. It’s not like time is on my side to have a child. Your body won’t work anymore. It’s science.”

Vinny Tortorella or Vinny Guadagnino

For the unversed, Angelina had been flirting with Vinny Guadagnino during another cast rip and therefore it was shocking for everyone when she talked about Vinny 2.0. Talking about this, Jenni was quoted saying, “I hope she understands the pace that she set. Because she’s doing these side things…like hitting on our Vinny and trying to be with him, but also creating a pace with Vinny 2.0, who might not know that she’s doing these things.” However, Angelina concluded by saying that things will probably happen quickly with Vinny 2.0 and hinted at 2023.

ALSO READ: Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 13: What will happen after Vinny's birthday party?