Jersey Shore: Are Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella engaged? New episode drops hints

Vinny Tortorella has expressed his eagerness to propose to his girlfriend Angelina Pivarnick in the teaser of the new Jersey Shore episode.

Did Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella get engaged?

In a teaser for the 20 April episode Jersey Shore: Family Reunion shared by People, Tortorella can be seen asking the producers for help with "a little something" he had planned for Angelina Pivarnick. He says, "Well, not a little something. It's a big thing that I've been thinking about doing." When the producers agree to help him, he discloses that he planning a surprise for his girlfriend. He announces, "I wanted to get engaged. It's going to be tonight … She doesn't know!"

The teaser, however, does not reveal how the proposal turns out or even if it really happened. Neither one of the pair has still commented about a possible engagement, and the fans are on their toes to find out.

Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella

The Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick revealed that she has been seeing someone during season 5 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in September 2022. The couple has not opened up about how the romance started, but Angelin has stated that they met on Instagram. The pair made their official red carpet debut at the Real Housewives of New Jersey premiere in February 2023. Vinny debuted on Jersey Shore in March 2023. In the April 6 episode, fans got to know Vinny better when he joined the trip to New Orleans.

Angelina confessed, “This is something I need at this point in my life. I didn’t feel loved in my last relationship. I would literally wear lingerie walking around the house half-naked, and he wouldn’t even look at me.” She opened up about her relationship, saying, “Going into a relationship where the guy likes to be intimate tells you how beautiful you are – I mean, Vin can’t get his hands off me. It’s a different world, and it feels so good to be loved.”

