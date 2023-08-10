Jersey Shore fame Angelina Pivarnick calls cops post alleged domestic violence incident with fiancé

Jersey Shore's Season 6 Part 2's premiere just saw Angelina Pivarnick starting some new drama with her co-stars. She's always been an entertaining addition to the group, bringing the typical reality show energy to our screens. But recently according to sources her life behind the scenes had become a bit more serious as the star allegedly called the police on her fiance Vinny Tortorella. Find out what happened.

Angelina Pivarnick calls police on Vinny Tortorella

Angelina Pivarnick called the police about her fiancé Vinny Tortorella in the wake of an alleged domestic violence episode. As per a report obtained by Page six, according to the police, the Jersey Shore star made a 911 call after the incident at their residence in Freehold, New Jersey. Nevertheless, when the authorities arrived, Pivarnick chose not to pursue charges against Tortorella.

The 37-year-old's attorney James Leonard Jr. confirmed to Page Six, "that Angelina did in fact call the police to her home. After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges." According to Leonard, the couple are still very much engaged, he said "My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together." He continued that Tortorella has denied any act that may justify police involvement and he "denies any act of domestic violence occurred. No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement.."

A Jersey Shore engagement for Angelina Pivarnick

Pivarnick and Tortorella, presently in the midst of shooting fresh installments of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, became betrothed. The engagement took place in an April episode of the MTV reality show, where the 34-year-old proposed in front of the cameras, kneeling down to pop the question. Pivarnick's then-boyfriend gave a heartfelt romantic speech, saying, "I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life." He confessed his love for the star, expressing that she's his best friend, "and I hope that you'll marry me." To which Angelina happily said yes too, "100 times over, yes, babe."

Meanwhile, during the New York City premiere event for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, Pivarnick happily discussed her upcoming wedding arrangements with the media.

