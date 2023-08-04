Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 6, Part 2: Where to watch reality series online? Sammi Giancola makes her return

Part two of season six of reality series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiered on August 6, 2023, and with it Sammi Giancola officially made her return to the Jersey Shore family. The reality star is back after 11 long years, and fans are quite excited for all the drama, fun, and entertainment, that is coming their way. Here's how you can stream the show online and what Giancola has said about coming back to the beloved series after all these years.

Where to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 6 online?

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation now consists of Sammi Giancola, Pauly D, Mike Sorrentino, Nicole Polizzi, Jenni McFarley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick. Volume two of the season premiered on August 6 on MTV, and a new episode will premiere every Thursday. For those who want to watch the show online, Paramount+ is what you are looking for. New episodes will stream on the platform a day after they air on MTV.

Sammi Giancola on Jersey Shore return and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

"I needed the time to regroup and figure out my own life. I wasn't in a good head space. I just couldn't do the show back then. And I'm happy that I'm able to be able to come back and do it now," Giancola told Variety, and added, "I missed filming all those years. Why not come back and try it again, give it a shot, and see if I like it." Giancola's former boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been on and off Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since the beginning.

The two had a controversial and complicated relationship throughout the six seasons of the original Jersey Shore. "At this point, he's just a guy I dated in my 20's. We all go through relationships. He's basically just a co-worker at this point," she explained. Meanwhile, the season promises "chaos and adventures" with Giancola joining her former castmates again. The synopsis mentions "fun-filled family trips, pulls off ambitious pranks, and mayhem."

MTV teased her return back in June saying, "It's shore to be the [sparkles emoji] sweetest [sparkles emoji] summer ever. [growing pink heart emoji] @SammiSweetheart returns on all-new episodes of #JSFamilyVacation, coming soon on @MTV!" The 36-year-old was a part of the original Jersey Shore series from 2009 to 2012. When a sequel titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was announced in 2018, she did not return to the series, until now.

