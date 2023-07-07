Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Sammi Giancola returns post 11 years, leaves cast 'shook' in part two of season

American reality television series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is back with part two of season six and the trailer of the new volume hasn't come without a bag of surprises. Jersey Shore cast member Sammi Giancola is returning to the show after 11 long years, and while the cast was shocked, the fans have been excited about her entry since the trailer dropped.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 6, part 2 release date

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 6, part two is all set for release on August 6, 2023, on MTV. The description of part two of the season reads, "From the ultimate kick-off in Pennsylvania where DJ Pauly D and Vinny orchestrate an epic prank that almost scars the 'meatballs' permanently to Deena taking family trips to the next level at Margaritaville, the Shore family continues to make every moment one to remember."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation 6, part 2 trailer

Apart from the tension between Angelina and Jenni, part two of the season will feature a shocking revelation about Angelina's father, and when Mike reveals he has been talking to Sammi's ex, there might just be more drama than viewers thought was possible. The trailer features Sammi's return which leaves the cast "shook" but is followed by a celebration. Sammi is introduced to her replacement, a blow-up doll installed in her memory.

She also receives a blanket with Snooki and JWoww's note to her printed on it. If that wasn't enough Ronnie, who Sammi had an on-and-off relationship with, walks in. The 386-year-old was part of the eight original cast members when Jersey Shore debuted back in 2009. When the show wrapped up after its six-season run in 2012, Sammi stepped away from the series, and when a revival and sequel to the original series titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was announced in 2018, she revealed she would not be returning as a cast member.

Fan reactions to Sammi Giancola's return

Sammi explained that she was focusing on her business and relationship and wanted to avoid any "potentially toxic relationships" from her past. Meanwhile, netizens were ecstatic to watch Sammi finally return in part two of season 6 and made their excitement known. One user commented, "This new season is gonna have the most highest ratings ever with my girl Sammi being back." Another replied, "I haven't watched the past 2 seasons because it got boring but now I'm back in because Sammi's back! [hands up emoji]."

A third wrote, "Finally Sam is back after all these years. It didn't feel the same without her but I still enjoyed watching the shows," while a fourth said, "I'm so freaking happy Sammi is back. It won't be boring any more. I never stopped watching this show tho lol [laughing face emoji." A fifth felt, "My FAVORITE Jersey Shore is back! Everybody especially Sammi is back! I literally cannot wait until I see all of the drama on this show. [x3 fire emojis]."

