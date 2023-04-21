Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 13: What will happen after Vinny's birthday party?

The popular Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on its Season 6, and has been garnering a lot of attention from the audiences. As per the latest updates, the new episode of the much-loved show is set to drop its new episode this weekend. In the upcoming segment, the show witness one of the cast members will feel left out as his friends apparently forget about his birthday. But, he thinks they remember his namesake’s upcoming birthday, which will worsen things.

Here's what happens after Vinny's birthday

As per the latest updates, the new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is set to drop very soon, and it will revolve around Vinny's birthday and what happens after that. "The Dirty Stay Outs give Angelina's new man quite the Jersey Shore initiation; it's Vinny's birthday, and he's ready for his long overdue party; but it looks like he might be disappointed yet again," reads the synopsis of the much-awaited episode.

However, it turns out to be the cast decided to pretend that they have forgotten Vinnie’s 35th birthday. In the promo clip which is going rounds on social media, the cast members’ prank on Vinny is seen getting into action. Vinny, who excitedly enters a room expecting birthday wishes, is greeted with silence, to much his disappointment.

The cast members' plan

"This is going to be so hard not to say happy birthday to Vinny. I mean I just want to be like ‘Happy birthday Vin.’ But we can’t," said cast member Deena in a confession video. Meanwhile, one of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 cast members asks Vinnie’s namesake how old he’s turning, and he replies that he is turning 32 soon. But, the disappointed Vinny was seen stating: "No one seems to remember that it is my birthday."



