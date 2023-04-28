Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 14: Release date, time, cast, and what to expect

The wait is finally over! The upcoming segment of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is all set to release in the last week of April 2023 and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for it. As compared to the 13 previous episodes of season 6, the new installment will be more dramatic as Tortorella proposes to Angelina in a restaurant where everybody has come together to celebrate Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday, as seen in a promo.

Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ season 6 episode 14:

What to expect from the upcoming segment?

As per MTV’s description of the forthcoming episode, “The roommates are shocked when Vinny’s birthday party unexpectedly turns into Angelina’s engagement party; what’s even more unexpected is what happens after Angelina says ‘yes.’”

When will Family Vacation Season 6 episode 14 be released?

Family Vacation is set to hit the screens on Thursday, April 27.

When and where can we watch the new episode?

The new episode is expected to drop at 8p.m. ET. The forthcoming episode will be aired on MTV and can be streamed live on Fubo TV, Philo, and other live streaming services.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: What is it all about?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is a reality television show that was released in 2018. The show is inspired by the reality TV series ‘Jersey Shore’ that began in 2009 and ran till 2012. Till now, the series has produced 6 engaging seasons in total. The season's filming has been done in several different locations across the country including, New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New Jersey, Connecticut, Santa Barbara, etc. The show features wonderful cast members, including Paul “Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, and Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino.

