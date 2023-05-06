Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 15: Release date, cast, plot and what to expect

The wait is finally over! The upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 is all set to release in May 2023 and fans are at the edge of their seats as they wait for it. As compared to 14 previous episodes of the season, the forthcoming episode will be more dramatic as Jenni and Angelina find themselves in a very difficult situation due to Angelina's unexpected engagement. According to Angelina, Jenni is not happy with their unexpected engagement.

When will Jersey Shore: Family Vacation be released?

The upcoming episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 15 is expected to release on May 4th, 2023.

What to expect?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 episode 15 is titled “Hangover”. In this episode, it is anticipated that there would be a lot of confessions, drama, and feuds. Some clips from the episode were uploaded on social media before it aired to give viewers a preview of what to anticipate from the forthcoming finale of the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Cast

The show boasts of an incredible cast including talented actors like Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz Magro, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, and Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino.

When and where to watch the upcoming episode?

Episode 15 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 6 can be watched online on May 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. on MTV.

About Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The reality television series Jersey Shore kickstarted in 2009 and ended in 2012. It served as the inspiration for the show, which debuted in 2018. Six seasons have so far been made available and were shot in a variety of cities, including Santa Barbara, New Orleans, New York City, Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

