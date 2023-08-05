Jersey Shore Reunion: Sammi Giancola returns after a decade hiatus to more; 5 takeaways from upcoming Season 6

Jersey Shore was one of MTV's most profitable hits back in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The show might have ended in 2012 originally but it still had a pretty huge fan base that would rewatch the show. So in 2018, the network brought back Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which was a reunion and a spin-off of sorts. Notably every original cast member returned for the reboot, but Sammi Giancola. Now after over a decade, the star is back to join her TV family on set. With the new season already out, here are the 5 takeaways from the reality show.

Sammi Giancola glad to see ex-Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Giancola who had decided not to participate in the reunion series in 2018 of the show came back to the show in 2023. That meant that she was now face-to-face with her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro who had cheated on her on National TV. But the 36-year-old said to Us Weekly, that even though it is "nerve-recking", she could deal with it. She expressed that Magro is more of a co-worker now than anything else and she's fine with that.

Nicole Snooki Polizzi broke down into tears

Nicole Snooki Polizzi couldn't hold back her emotions when Ortiz-Magro reunited with the cast after a long period of separation. In an exclusive look at season 6: part 2 provided by Page Six, Polizzi, tearfully shared with the 37-year-old, that they used to be really close. Snooki though expressed that she was excited to know Magro had decided to work on himself and be better for himself and others.

Deena Cortese revealed Ryan Reynolds was rude to her

Deena Cortese and Giancola recently revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that they had a less-than-pleasant encounter with Ryan Reynolds when they were asked about their rudest celebrity encounter. Deena expressed her love for Ryan and his wife, Blake Lively, despite their less-than-stellar interaction. She admitted that Reynolds didn't want to be around them during their encounter.

Sammi Giancola's reason for coming back

The star revealed that the reason for her not returning for the Family Vacation was because "at the time when everybody decided to come back [for Family Vacation], I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m ready to put myself in an environment with an ex or possible toxic situations." Now, she feels ready and excited to rejoin the Jersey Shore for the upcoming season.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro turns a new leaf

In 2021, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took a break from filming Jersey Shore Family Vacation to prioritize his mental health following an arrest related to alleged domestic violence. Although a judge released Ortiz-Magro, they mandated him to attend parenting classes and imposed a three-year protective order as part of the legal resolution. Before the reunion other cast members, Ortiz-Magro had expressed regret for how his past actions had affected their dynamic in the past few years.

