Did Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick split up from fiancé after alleged domestic violence incident? Find out

Jersey Shore Angelina Pivarnick is one of the most entertaining stars on the reality show. But unfortunately behind the scenes, she has been going through some things. Recently news broke that the star had to call the cops on her fiance Vinny Tortorella after an alleged domestic violence incident. Even though no clarification of what happened that night has been provided to the public, she has been giving hints to her fans that the couple might have broken up. Here's what we know so far.

Angelina Pivarnick breaks up with Vinny Tortorella?

The star made a big change to her Instagram profile hinting at a potential end of her relationship with Tortorella, Yesterday the 37-year-old posted a glamorous selfie on her account. The cryptic caption she wrote with the picture is what convinced people that something had gone down with the couple. She wrote, "As long as god has me I am going to be okay. Seeing the sunshine on my hair and face while I looked out the window I asked god for a sign and he did :)" She finished the post off by using two hashtags #godisgood #godhasmyback. Also, one big clue for fans has been the complete removal of her fiance from her Instagram, she has removed any trace of him from her account, which is a very big clue that the duo relationship might be hot waters.

Angelina Pivarnick calls the police on Vinny Tortorella

According to Page Six, following an alleged domestic violence incident, the Jersey Shore star called the police on Vinny Tortorella. Pivarnick dialed 911 after the incident at their Freehold, New Jersey home. However, reportedly upon the authorities' arrival, she opted not to press charges against Tortorella. James Leonard Jr., who's the attorney for Angelina confirmed to Page Six that "Angelina did in fact call the police to her home.

After speaking with the officers, Angelina decided not to file charges." According to Leonard, the couple's engagement remained intact. He stated, "My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. He further mentioned that the 37-year-old has denied any actions warranting police involvement, stating that he "denies any act of domestic violence occurred." The attorney added, "No charges have been pressed against my client by Ms. Pivarnick or law enforcement."

