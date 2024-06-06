Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Arrested And Charged; Court Appearance Set Following Assault At New Jersey Mansion

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick was arrested and charged with “simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law, and resisting arrest” on Sunday, June 2, reports The U.S. Sun citing a court clerk. Angelina, 37, was arrested at her $13 million Freehold, New Jersey mansion that she shares with her fiancé Vinny Tortorella.

According to a source of the aforementioned outlet, there was an incident that took place at the location that required a visit from the Freehold Township Police Department, leading to Pivarnick’s arrest at around 11 pm.

Angelina Pivarnick arrested and released on June 2 — Court appearance scheduled

Following her arrest, Pivarnick was never brought to the county jail. She was instead released on summons and let go with just a ticket due to the degree of crime, per The U.S. Sun. She, however, has a court hearing scheduled for the end of July.

Her case will be heard at the Municipal Court, which is where both criminal and civil matters are heard, reports the publication.

As for Pivarnick’s fiancé Vinny, he does not have any charges against him from the said date, and his involvement in the incident is unclear. Angelina and Pivarnick seemed to be back to normal the following day, per a U.S. Sun source, who confirmed the duo was back at the house on Monday. Vinny even posted a video on social media working out.

“We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us,” the TV personality’s attorney told the publication in a statement, adding, “Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time.”

Not the first time cops paid visit at Angelina’s famous NJ abode

Angelina’s New Jersey home, which has been featured on Jersey Shore, has had multiple visits from the Freehold Township PD.

An altercation between her and her fiancé Vinny led the cops to check on the situation in the early hours of November 1, 2023, per The U.S. Sun, however, no charges were filed then, and the details of the incident were not revealed.

Before the November incident, on July 30, Angelina called the cops following a dispute between herself and Vinny. The couple first began dating around February 2022.