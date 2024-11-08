Jesse Eisenberg Describes How Emma Stone Was 'Assaulting Me with Insults' During Zombieland Audition

In a recent talk, Jesse Eisenberg shared a memorable experience from his audition for Zombieland. Here, his co-star Emma Stone left a lasting impression on him. The actor revealed how Stone’s audition for the 2009 film made him feel “so, so small.” At the time, Eisenberg had already been cast in the role of Columbus, but he was auditioning alongside several actresses for the part of Wichita, which ultimately went to Stone.

As reported by Deadline, Eisenberg recalled that while most of the actresses were polite and focused on landing the role, Stone took a different approach. She began to improvise during the audition, “assaulting” Eisenberg with quick-witted, cutting insults. This unexpected approach left Eisenberg in awe of her performance.

Eisenberg went on to praise Stone, suggesting that she was only 19 at the time of this audition. Plus, he emphasized that her humor and ability to play with the scene made her stand out as a “genius” and someone with an extraordinary level of skill.

As this incident describes, the chemistry between Eisenberg and Stone was key to the success of Zombieland, where they portrayed survivors of a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. The film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, became a hit and established a strong fan base. Eisenberg and Stone later reunited for the 2019 sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap, where their characters continued their humorous and thrilling journey.

Zombieland (2009) is a post-apocalyptic zombie comedy directed by Ruben Fleischer, starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. It follows survivors navigating a zombie-filled world. Here, a group of survivors travels across a zombie-filled America, facing dangers, forming unlikely friendships, and searching for a safe place.They must survive the apocalypse while dealing with zombies, humor, and personal struggles.

The film was released on October 2, 2009, grossing over $102 million. Zombieland is available for streaming on Netflix.

