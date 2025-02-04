Jesse Eisenberg Does Not Take Pride in Association With Mark Zuckerberg: ‘Its Not Like I Played...’

Jesse Eisenberg is shedding light on his association with Mark Zuckerberg, following his portrayal of the tech mogul in the 2010 film The Social Network.

While making an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today show, the actor revealed that he does not take pride in being associated with the Meta founder, claiming that Zuckerberg is engaging in problematic actions while also putting marginalized people in more danger.

The A Real Pain star spoke in reference to Zuckerberg’s controversial decision to replace Meta's fact-checking systems, which was announced on January 7.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with a media portal, Eisenberg stated that he has not been following the company’s “life trajectory, partly because I don’t want to think of myself as associated with somebody like that.”

The actor further added, “It’s not like I played a great golfer or something, and now people think I’m a great golfer.”

He continued, “It’s this guy who’s doing things that are problematic—removing fact-checking and compromising safety concerns, making people who are already vulnerable in this world feel even more threatened.”

As for Zuckerberg’s model, it is similar to Elon Musk’s X, which was unveiled following Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election. Meta donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund, and Zuckerberg also attended the inauguration ceremony on January 20.

Regarding Jesse Eisenberg, the actor recently appeared alongside Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain. The movie has performed well at film festivals, earning praise from both audiences and critics. Other cast members include Jennifer Grey, Will Sharpe, and Ellora Torchia.

The official synopsis of the movie reads: “Mismatched cousins David and Benji tour Poland to honor their grandmother. Their adventure becomes complicated as old tensions resurface while exploring their family history.”

In addition to starring in A Real Pain, Eisenberg also directed the film, which is now available to stream on Prime Video.