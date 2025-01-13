Jesse Eisenberg Reveals Kieran Culkin ‘Loves’ Talking About THIS Iconic Movie; Find Out

Jesse Eisenberg does not shy away while discussing what his co-stars like or don't like. Similarly, as per the report, the actor revealed that his co-actor from A Real Pain, Kieran Culkin, loves it when people talk to him about the iconic movie, Home Alone.

According to People magazine, Eisenberg revealed this information during his attendance at the National Board Review Awards Gala in New York. The event was held on Tuesday, January 7.

The Social Network star stated, “What Kieran loves more than anything is for people to go up to him when they meet him and talk about Home Alone, so I did, yeah.” When the performer was asked if he was a “super fan” of Home Alone, he jokingly said who wasn't at his age.

For the unversed, Kieran Culkin has a small yet memorable appearance, playing the younger cousin, Fuller McCallister, of the titular character, Kevin McCallister, who was portrayed by his real brother Macaulay Culkin.

As per the outlet, back in June, when Kieran attended a Tribeca Film Festival panel, he shared that growing up, he had seen the iconic film multiple times over and over again on Christmas, and he had gotten it entirely “memorized.”

The actor also shared that he was not aware of what the film was about. Kieran mentioned seeing it at the premiere and laughing uncontrollably, per the outlet.

Advertisement

He continued, “I saw it at the premiere, and I was dying laughing. I was like, ‘Well, I guess that makes sense. (Macaulay) was on set a lot. I guess he’s the lead of this movie,’" adding, “I had fun doing it, but I really didn’t know what it was about (until it came out).”

ALSO READ: Tom Holland’s Dad Confirms Son’s Engagement With Zendaya; Find Out What Dominic Holland Revealed In His Blog