Jesse Plemons addresses Sam Elliott's dig at his film Power of The Dog: I laughed when I heard

Jesse Plemons, the Oscar-nominated actor of The Power of the Dog, is the latest cast member to respond to Sam Elliot's harsh remarks about the film. Elliot, who is now in the Yellowstone prequel 1883, spoke out against director Jane Campion's picture on Marc Maron's podcast, WTF.

However, Plemons told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet before a screening of his new picture, Windfall, that Elliot's words "made him laugh." Plemons, like co-star Benedict Cumberbatch, said that he had not really read the remarks and went on to explain that everyone is entitled to their own ideas. Jesse said as per Screenrant, "I laughed when I heard. I don’t know why. I haven’t listened to it so I’ve heard it from what people have told me. I know there’s some undertones to what he said, but I also feel like you don’t have to like the movie and that’s totally fine. Not everyone has to like it.”

Despite working in the profession for almost 20 years and amassing a great list of credits, Plemons has remained somewhat under the radar for the majority of his career. His major break came with Friday Night Lights, which led to appearances in famous shows like Breaking Bad and Fargo, and he has since held his own against the heavy acting talents of Joaquin Pheonix in The Master and Al Pacino in The Irishman.

Interestingly, Plemons, on the other hand, has carved out a strong niche for himself in the independent movie industry, co-starring with Molly Shannon in Other People in 2016 and, more recently, Jessie Buckley in I'm Thinking of Ending Things. Meanwhile, his first Academy Award nomination comes for The Power of the Dog. Regardless of Elliot's feelings, The Power Of The Dog has gotten 12 Academy Award nominations and widespread praise for its fresh take on the contemporary western genre.

