Jesse Plemons Reveals He's Not 'Lugging 50 More Pounds Around'; Says 'Everyone's Going to Think' He Took Ozempic

Jesse Plemons has undergone a massive transformation through his weight loss journey. The star opened up about how losing weight has changed his life.

Jesse revealed how he has had “much more energy” after he lost weight. The actor also avoided any speculation of him using Ozempic by denying its use. Here’s what Jesse Plemons said about his weight loss.

Jesse Plemons talks about his weight loss

Jesse Plemons recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his transformation at the premiere of his movie Kinds of Kindness. The star made headlines after losing a lot of weight. “I’m not lugging 50 more pounds around,” Plemons began.

He also noticed that he has much more energy compared to before. Plemons tied the knot with actress Kristen Dunst in 2022. Kristen and Jesse share Ennis and James from their marriage. “Like I’ve said, I’ve got young kids, so I got to keep up with them,” Plemons explained.

The star revealed how intermittent fasting played a major role in his fitness journey. Plemons explained how he gave it a shot and it ended up being very “effective” for him. He shared that he was surprised by how “quickly” the method showed results. Jesse also mentioned how intermittent fasting made him feel like he was in the “rhythm” and made him feel better. He added, “Something shifted in my head. I just sort of got a handle on it.”

Jesse Plemons talks about Ozempic for weight loss

In the interview, Jesse explained how his weight loss journey’s results weren’t immediate. The actor shared how it took him a year and a half to make progress. Plemon’s transformation comes amid the trend of celebrities using Ozempic to lose weight. Ozempic is a Type 2 diabetes drug that many people are resorting to, to quickly lose weight.

Jesse spoke about how “unfortunate” it is that he took the decision to get healthy when the trend involving Ozempic started. He talked about how people would assume his transformation came after using Ozempic.

Kinds of Kindness premiered on 21 June. IMDb describes the movie’s synopsis as “A man seeks to break free from his predetermined path, a cop questions his wife's demeanor after her return from a supposed drowning, and a woman searches for an extraordinary individual prophesied to become a renowned spiritual guide.” The movie’s cast includes Jesse Plemons, Emma Stone, William Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, and Joe Alwyn.

