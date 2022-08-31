Jesse Tyler Ferguson REVEALS he wasn't the first choice for being Sarah Hyland's wedding officiant.

The Modern Family cast is all about picking up after each other. On Monday, Jesse Tyler Ferguson aka Mitchell Pritchett opened up about co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding where he served as the wedding officiant to her and her groom Wells Adams earlier this month. In his chat with ET, via People, Ferguson revealed that he was apparently not the first choice for the job.

During the interview, Ferguson disclosed, "I don't know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to do it, and there was a family emergency." Forthose unversed, Burrell played the role of Hyland's father in the family sitcom as he served the character of Phill Dunphy in the series. Ferguson shared, "So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, and that's why Ty wasn't there," he continued, "he had stuff going on." Before starting out with his speech, however, the actor did consult Burrell.

The Take Me Out actor recalled, "I did call Ty, 'Like what are some of your bullet points that you were going to talk about, because I need to fast-track this,'" and added, "He hadn't written anything up, but he had some ideas, and I was like, 'Oh, this is all really good. This is a jumping-off place.'" Ferguson expressed his delight in taking on the role, "I was honored to do it," as he quipped, "Very happy to understudy Ty Burrell."

As for how he structured the ceremony, Ferguson noted that he wanted his part to be "lighthearted" and "funny." He elaborated, "They're not serious people, but you also don't want to lean too heavily into the jokes because it's a big day."

ALSO READ Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcomes baby with husband Justin Mikita: Overjoyed and excited for this new journey