Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcomes baby with husband Justin Mikita: Overjoyed and excited for this new journey

Congratulations are in order for Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita. The Modern Family star and his husband welcomed their first child named Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7. "The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three," Jesse's rep shared with People magazine. The news comes seven months after Jesse confirmed a baby was on the way during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. "This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone if we can keep it between the three of us and you all," he joked during the late-night show. "But I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband! But shhh, don't tell anyone. Let's just keep it between us."

The actor who's known best for his role as Mitch on Modern Family continued, "I'm very excited, but it feels like I'm 44 now. I'm like, let's get this show going! I mean, it's already tick-tock." The excitement of the new baby was visible earlier as well when Jesse and Justin enjoyed a star-studded baby shower to celebrate their upcoming bundle of joy. Sofia Vergara, Lisa Rinna and Sarah Hyland were some of the familiar faces who celebrated the parents-to-be in a backyard bash that included male synchronized swimmers, photo booths and more activities.

"Justin and I did NOT want a baby shower but we are so glad we gave in! Thank you to all of our friends who showed up to celebrate our growing family," Jesse shared on Instagram after the celebration. "In lieu of gifts, we asked our guests to make donations to @nokidhungry. They do amazing work getting meals to hungry children. If you feel inclined, check out their page to learn more about them! Can't wait to go on this adventure with you @justinmikita!"

Justin shared that excitement when opening up about his love story in an interview with Variety. "We're just really excited to meet this person and experience what fatherhood is like. We both have amazing fathers who we look up to very much, but it's different when it's you", he said.

