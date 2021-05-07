Jesse Williams bids farewell to Grey's Anatomy: Will forever be grateful for boundless opportunities provided

Jesse Williams, who fans loved as Jackson Avery in Grey's Anatomy, is departing the popular show after 12 seasons. Read his touching statement below.

*SPOILERS ALERT* After 12 seasons of making us fall in love with Dr. Jackson Avery, Jesse Williams is saying goodbye to Grey's Anatomy. In the recent episode of Grey's Anatomy titled Look Up Child, not only did we witness fan-favourite character April Kepner (Sarah Drew) returning and giving us major Japril feels with her and Jackson reuniting, but we also found out that April has split from her husband Matthew (Justin Bruening).

Hence, when Jackson, who decided to move to Boston and take over the Catherine Fox Foundation for his mother Dr. Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen), April willingly agrees to move with him along with their daughter Harriet. This gives Japril fans hopes of reconciliation in the works between the beloved couple. According to Deadline, Jesse's last Grey's Anatomy appearance will be the May 20th episode titled Tradition, which means that Williams is departing the show before the end of season 17.

In a statement to Deadline, Grey’s Anatomy's showrunner and executive producer Krista Vernoff acknowledged Jesse as "an extraordinary artist and activist." while remarking on how it's "been a true gift" to watch "his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off." Vernoff further praised Williams, "Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years."

As for Jesse, the 39-year-old actor shared in a statement to Deadline, "I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda [Rhimes], the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Krista [Vernoff], Ellen [Pompeo] and Debbie [Allen]. As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds."

"The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends," Williams concluded.

You'll be missed, Dr. Jackson Avery!

Are you heartbroken to see Jesse Williams leave Grey's Anatomy after more than a decade playing the cherished character, Dr. Jackson Avery?

