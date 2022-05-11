Jesse Williams reacts to his Broadway show's nude scenes getting leaked online

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has been in the news ever since his Broadway show, Take Me Out's leaked footage hit the internet. The video captures footage of the actor's nude scene in the show and the viral video has now caused Williams to be among the top searches on social media. During his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actor addressed the recent incident.

Jesse who has been nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the play spoke about the hype surrounding his nude scenes and revealed how everyone around him has reacted to it previously. "Everyone around me [was] going, ‘Are you sure? Nude, nude?’ and everybody makes such a big deal," he told Andy Cohen. Amid all the internet uproar, Jesse further added, "It’s a body. Once you see it, you realize, whatever. It’s a body. I just have to not make it that big of a deal."

The leaked video also caused Second Stage Theater to release a statement on Twitter that addressed the footage and said, "It is deeply unfortunate that one audience member chose to disrespect the production, their fellow audience members, and, most importantly, the cast in this manner." The statement further also declared, "We are appalled that this policy has been violated and unauthorized footage of our acting company has been posted."

Richard Greenberg's play Take Me Out marks Jesse Williams' Broadway debut. The actor has been a favourite among fans for playing the role of Dr Avery Jackson in Grey's Anatomy.

