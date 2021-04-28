Jessica Alba Birthday: 5 times the actress got REAL about motherhood and raising her three kids

On Jessica Alba's birthday, we take a look at her most honest quotes about parenting and motherhood.

Jessica Alba is a successful actress and a businesswoman to personal care brand Honest co. From starting out as a child actor at the age of 13 in Camp Nowhere and The Secret World of Alex Mack to eventually starring in big franchise films such as Fantastic Four, Alba has had an amazing Hollywood career. The actress is married to producer Cash Warren and is also a mother to their three kids Honor (12), Haven (9) and Hayes (3).

The actress celebrates her birthday on April 28 and as she turns 40, we take a look at some of her best candid moments about motherhood and raising her three kids. Alba is known to have been honest when it comes to opening up about the struggles of being a mom. Jessica doesn't shy away from showing her social media followers how difficult it is to clean up the mess created by her children and is known to have inspired several moms with her honesty. On her birthday, we take a look at all the times that she got absolutely real about being a mother.

Alba on her hardest parenting moment

Jessica Alba in an interview with Good Housekeeping revealed how difficult it was to put her daughter Honor in her own room for the first time. Talking about breaking her co-sleeping habit, the actress said, "When we first put her in her room in a crib — she slept in a co-sleeper with us for the first six months. It was brutal. You don't want your baby to cry; you want to make it stop. [My husband] Cash and I would sit there; I'd cry and hold her hand. "

Struggle of being a working mom

Jessica got absolutely honest about the downside of being a working mom. In an interaction with E!, Alba spoke about missing key growing-up moments of her children. She said, "I think feeling like you're missing moments, like, well first off, you feel bad when you realize they are wearing shoes that hurt them because you're like, 'Oh, I didn't even realize that you've been wearing shoes that are too small for you for like 3-4 months, my bad.'"

Cleaning up after her kids

Jessica Alba has no issues showing how messy her household and had even taken to Instagram to post a video of herself cleaning up after her baby boy pooped in the bathtub. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “When my 1 yr old poops in the tub and I ask my 7 & 10 yr old to clean it for me b/c… #imbaby #ihatewetpoo,” the L.A.’s Finest star, 37, wrote on Instagram on Monday, April 1.

When she opened up on breastfeeding

In her 2013 book, The Honest Life, Alba opened up about being a mother to her two daughters Honor and Haven and spoke about how she had to quit breastfeeding them early. She said, “I breastfed as long as I could, but not as long as I wanted. I had to get back to work, and I wasn’t able to keep it going.”

Alba had the sweetest reason to want a son

During her third pregnancy in 2017, Jessica Alba spoke to People and revealed how she wanted to have a son and had the sweetest reason for it. After being a mother to daughters Honor and Haven, Alba said, "For me … the girls love their dad. I wanted someone to love me more." Jokingly, she further quipped, "When he comes home, they’re like, ‘Daddy!’ It’s like a party when I come home, they’re like, ‘Oh, hey Mom’".

