Jessica Alba OPENS UP about facing harsh movie critics: Never had a good review in my entire career

Jessica Alba recently appeared on Hot Ones talk show and revealed how she deals with bad movie reviews from critics, scroll down to read what she said.

Jessica Alba recently opened up about her thoughts on critics and that she doesn’t think she’s ever received a good review from a critic throughout her career. The 39-year-old actress and Honest founder was recently a guest on the YouTube series Hot Ones and she was asked where she finds harsher critics, on movie review sites or health and beauty blogs.

“Definitely movie reviews. I feel like a lot of movie reviewers, maybe I’m speaking out of turn, especially now, but even then, they love a good headline,” Jessica said. “It’s all about the headline, it’s all about a salacious headline. And for some reason scandal seems to prevail over you complimenting someone. I, for whatever reason, have been on the other side of the burn every time. I don’t actually think I’ve ever had a good review in my entire career, but I’m cool with it! I’m here on Hot Ones!” Jessica has only appeared in three movies that have fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes: 2005′s Sin City, 2010′s Machete, and 2014′s Stretch.

Watch their full chat below:

In case you missed it, in October 2019, Alba opened up about being distant from the entertainment industry. During a chat with Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Hit Records, the Fantastic 4 actress said: “I don't, I sort of think of the time I spend with my kids and I think more about, like, my job with my company that I created. And, sort of, you know, that feels more attached to the legacy that I'm trying to build and leave for my children," Alba said when asked if she thinks about the legacy she is leaving for her children while picking roles."In entertainment, I have a little bit of a detachment because there is a creative side and you learned so much through the creative process and collaboration."

